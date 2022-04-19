'We made £4k for winning Highland League - you get £40k for finishing bottom of League 2' - Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble reveals financial incentive for getting promotion

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble would love to gain promotion

The first test in making that dream become reality comes this Saturday when Broch visit Lowland League champions Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic in the play-off semi-final first leg, with the second leg being played at Bellslea Park seven days later.

The winner of that tie will then take on Cowdenbeath – League 2’s bottom club – over two legs on May 7 and May 14 with whoever prevails taking a League 2 spot in the 2022-2023 campaign.

Broch chairman Finlay Noble said: “We won 30 league games out of 34 so the optimism and confidence are high. We’ve got a difficult task on our hands but I’m sure we’ll give it our best shot.

"If we get through to face Cowdenbeath that certainly won’t be easy. Everybody seems to think they aren’t great but I’m pretty sure they’re going to finish up with the highest ever points total for a team that finishes bottom of League 2.

"Getting to League 2 would be brilliant and a new experience for everybody. It would be exciting and I’m pretty sure we’d manage to hold our own in that league.

"The money is certainly better. For winning the Highland League we get £4000. But the team that finishes bottom of League 2 – Cowdenbeath – will get £40,000.