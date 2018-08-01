Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags returning to Saplinbrae

Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, the ladies shooting club, is blasting into autumn with an exciting schedule of clay shooting events.

From never having held a gun before to the more experienced shot, ladies of all abilities are very welcome to come to a Glad Rags event.

All equipment is provided. Ladies learn to shoot in a safe, friendly environment in stunning surroundings, meeting new friends along the way.

The club’s next shoot is on Sunday, August 26, at Saplinbrae House Hotel in Mintlaw.

Mhairi Morriss, director of Glad Rags & Cartridge Bags, commented: “It’s always good to try something new occasionally which might be naturally out of your comfort zone.

“Glad Rags events are the perfect platform for trying shooting for first time.”

Mhairi explained: “Most of our ladies have never held a gun before they come to their first event.

“At each shoot the ladies are divided into groups to match their ability and given an instructor and targets to suit them.

“Everyone is so supportive, and the sound of cheers and clapping echo round each shoot as the clays shatter and hit the ground.”

In September the ladies are back at Douneside House Hotel in Tarland for their second afternoon clay shoot and supper at this magnificent location.

The always popular shooting and shopping morning at Gordon Castle is in October.

“We are unique in that our shooting events are hosted at stunning venues and not at traditional shooting grounds, we are like a roving syndicate,” Mhairi added.

“But there is no joining fee and ladies come to whichever events they fancy.”

On November 4, the club celebrate their fourth birthday at Raemoir House. This shoot incorporates the final of the Glad Rags Ardmoor Challenge.

The more competitive ladies can enter their scores from the events they attend throughout the year, their four best scores counting towards the competition.

With a £150 voucher from Ardmoor as first prize in each of the three categories – beginner, improver and experienced shot – it can be a nail-biting finish to the event.

As well as the clay shooting the ladies are treated to a fashion show lunch from Holland Cooper Edinburgh.

For ladies who would like to experience the thrill of a full driven day, Leys Estate at Crathes is the destination for Glad Rags’ November 17 event.

“If you have never been on a driven day before it can be quite a scary thought, so this day is aimed at the novice driven day shot,” Mhairi said.

“Leys estate have always supported Glad Rags, and this will be our third shoot with them.

“We host clay pigeon shooting instructional events, simulated days and game days. Over 360 individual ladies shoot with Glad Rags and all the events are selling out.

“Ever since our first event which is now nearly four years ago, our aim was to excel in what we offer our ladies from the shooting instruction, catering and overall experience of the day.

“I wanted each event to be an experience from start to finish and offer something completely unique.”