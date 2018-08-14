National stars visit Broch for RugbyForce day

Scotland International rugby stars Ruaridh Jackson and George Horne paid a visit to Fraserburgh Rugby FC on Saturday to support the club’s Royal Bank RugbyForce Weekend.

Royal Bank RugbyForce is a grassroots initiative run by Royal Bank of Scotland in association with Scottish Rugby.

The programme is designed to help grassroots rugby clubs up and down the country to attract new members and become stronger and more sustainable for the future, focusing on legacy and sustainability.

As well as winning a visit from the Scotland team players, Fraserburgh RFC were also awarded a grant of £1,000 and merchandise to help build a better club and financially support the recruitment drive for new members.

Between 12pm and 3pm the local Fraserburgh community were able to get involved with a selection of pre-season fun and games, including community stalls, entertainment for kids, a raffle and a BBQ.

Ruaridh Jackson and George Horne, who are both Glasgow Warriors and Scotland Internationals, were on site from 12pm to 3pm to take part in a training and touch rugby session before an opportunity for fan photography and meet and greets.

A spokesperson for Fraserburgh RFC said: “We were lucky to be joined by Scottish Rugby international’s Ruaridh Jackson and George Horne.

“They spent the afternoon meeting kids and adults.

“They joined in with training sessions from mini and micro, u16’s and finally a game of touch Rugby Jackson V Horne with the senior men and ladies players, we believe Horne got the win in the final minutes of the game .

“We ended the day getting some signatures for the club to remember our Rugby Force weekend and sent Ruaridh and George home with Broch kit to remember us by and to show off to the rest of the Glasgow Warriors squad when they got home.

“Lots of thanks to the sponsors Savoch Hire Limited Coutts butcher Fraserburgh, Bruce of the Broch, organisers, helpers, players, Peters Ices, Premier Inflatables- Bouncy Castle Hire, Buchan Entertainment, Travelling Candy Store, AOG Central, Fraserburgh Royal British Legion, Fraserburgh Fire Station, Nick from The Royal Bank of Scotland and Banff Rugby Mini and Micro Section joining us on the day and making it the superb day that it was.”

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman, Royal Bank of Scotland, Scotland Board, said: “Our ambition with Royal Bank RugbyForce is to instil a sense of community spirit across the country, culminating in a weekend of sport across the regions.

“We were thrilled to award Fraserburgh RFC with this additional support which we know will really support their drive to make the club bigger and better.

“The enthusiasm, commitment to the club and passion for rugby was clear throughout their RugbyForce entry.

“This year’s Royal Bank RugbyForce campaign was about celebrating everything we have achieved over the last decade and encouraging people to support their local club.”

Royal Bank RugbyForce has donated more than £500,000 of funding in the past ten years to help more community clubs improve facilities develop facilities and safeguard their organisation for the future.