Peterhead get the win in hard-fought derby match

A hard-fought encounter in perfect conditions saw Fraserburgh take the lead on eight minutes with a try from Lawrie.

The conversion by Hewett followed a few minutes later and a penalty from the Fraserburgh captain pushed the home team into a 10 – 0 lead.

However Peterhead got into their stride a few minutes later and Peterhead man of the match Daniel Smith was the one who was pulling the strings.

Strong running from the visitors and two lapses of concetration from Fraserburgh saw three tries scored as Peterhead converted to swing the score 10-21.

Before half-time Fraserburgh pushed back and Taylor went over near the posts for a well deserved try. The conversion was missed and the half ended 15-21.

The second half was very evenly matched although Peterhead enjoyed most of the possession.

Near the end Peterhead broke through the valiant Broch rearguard near the corner.

Although the try conversion was missed, this pushed the game beyond Fraserburgh and soon after the final whistle went to end a good, hard encounter between two well-matched teams.

The win makes it three from three for Peterhead and puts them top of Tennents Caledonia 4 North while Fraserburgh sit fourth having won one and lost one so far.