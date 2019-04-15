Youngsters make the most of holidays at Delgatie Castle

During the school holidays it was wonderful to see so many youngsters out fishing at Delgatie Castle.

We had Father and Sons, Elder and younger brothers, Uncle’s and nephews, with the youngster catching some nice fish, with quite a few entries into the Junior Troutmasters competition.

Remember these younsters are the future of our pastime, and given Delgatie does not charge for children, then no excuses for not bringing them down.

The fishing this week was predominantly buzzers and dries, with quite a few fish being caught just beneath the surface. Flies size 14 and smaller.

The exception to this was the bottom corner were lures were working on the bottom. Over the week we had more than 40 visitors from far and wide.

Catches of the week, Starting with the top three young fishermen, Saul Clark landed three good fish with big brothers help), Finlay Stevens caught a couple with Dad, and Arron Martin with a a couple one of 3lb and a cracking 6lb-er nearly outfishing his uncle.

For the older anglers , top road for the week was Bill Gray with over 22 fish for the week, visitor Billy Bergant with 10, Neil Scowen with 8 to the boat including a nice 9lb-er.

Mr S Burness, Ian Dickenson, Mr R Sharp, and Ewan MacLachlan all taking 7, with Ewan taking his personal best ever fish...for its weight ask Ewan.

We have had enquiries about evening fishing, and had a couple fish into the gloaming.

If you wish to fish the evening rise please ring the following numbers 07894835232 or 07956068445 upto 16:00 on the same day just to let us know you are coming.

