Battle of the Broch: Hastie v Murray

Record crowds are expected to flock to Fraserburgh Leisure Centre next month to witness what is being dubbed ‘The Battle of the Broch’.

Broch Boxing Club are presenting a night of action which sees dual main events that will pit Scotland against England and Fraserburgh against Peterhead.

The former sees Fraserburgh’s own Adele Steinbach, representing Macsimum Gym, take on Lauri Smith from Essex.

This is a tough test for ex- kickboxing world champion Adele as Smith will be coming with a good, solid training camp behind her and isn’t planning on taking the long trip up the road to lose.

The other co-main event sees David Hastie of Broch Boxing Club going head-to-head with Scott Murray of Peterhead Boxing Academy for the Celtic title.

“I’m looking forward to September 7 so I can show up to this event and smash Dave up,” said Scott, 27.

“It can’t come quick enough. I would fight him right now, any place, anywhere, any time.

“It will be a great night of entertainment for everyone watching and I look forward to having a pint with you all after I’m finished with Dave.

“It’s going to be a big-night, not to be missed.”

David, 39, who is the head coach of Broch Boxing Club, said: “I have nothing bad to say about the man but he has had a lot to say for himself over social media.

“All that talk will come to an end on fight night where I will be putting him in a place he has never been before.

“Does he have the tenacity to come through what I will be bringing on September 7?

“As with any collision we are gonna get sparks, it just so happens Scotty boy may just find himself sparked out.”

Other local fighters on the night include Sean Watt, James McDonald, Stuart Bruce, Robert Sim, Lori-Ann Reid and Shaun Cunningham.

“We are trying to improve things in the community through the sport of boxing,” said David.

“Increasing mental strength and confidence and cutting down on bullying.

“Combat sport has done so much for myself mentally, physically and my confidence over the years and I want to pass that ability onto others.

“To be strong physically and mentally is a great possession to have.

“We have built this club from the ground up and I’m so proud of what we have achieved in a short space of time.

“The people who come to our club truly are awesome people and without them we don’t have a club.

“None of this would have been possible without our sponsors, namely Mark Forsyth, Macrae Stephen & Co, Bennie Motors, Dennis Forsyth, Alex Strachan Electrical Services, Titan CBD Recovery, DH Health & Fitness and BSV.”

Ringside tables at the event are priced at £300 with standard tables £150 – a maximum of 10 people per table. Single tickets are priced at £20 for the night. For tickets contact David on 07548 807886.