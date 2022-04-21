Broch surfers are riding high on a wave of success.

Kai and Callie Cruickshank

The brother / sister duo made the long journey south and travelled from the Broch to Newquay in Cornwall to compete in the prestigious surf event Ripcurl Grom Search surf event.

The event is world renowned for being the biggest junior surf event in the UK, and is open to all the best young surfers.

Callie Cruickshank overall placed 2nd in Under 12 Girls in the UK

Kai Cruickshank overall placed 3rd in Under 12 Boys in the UK

This is a massive achievement for these young surfers who have truly been flying the flag for Scotland and Scottish surfing.