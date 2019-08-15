Free basketball sessions for Fraserburgh youth

Young people in Fraserburgh can access free basketball sessions at the local sports centre as part of a new initiative to help tackle antisocial behaviour.

The new project is designed to provide fun and engaging sports activity for young people aged 11-21.

Shell Twilight Basketball sessions will run every Friday night from 8-10pm at Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre.

Trial sessions have been offered over the summer holidays and the full programme will be launched at the start of the new school term.

The sessions are being run with Scottish Sports Futures who have benefitted from a partnership with Shell UK Ltd since 2010.

They are supported by title sponsors Shell and the Scottish Government’s CashBack for Communities scheme, which takes funds recovered from the proceeds of crime and invests them into free activities and programmes for young people.

The national diversionary programme, sponsored by Shell UK Ltd, runs in areas of deprivation and aims to ensure young people have a safe place to take part in physical activity, make friends and learn a range of skills.

The sessions also address a range of issues through interactive workshops, such as mental health and wellbeing.

Training opportunities are also available to support young people to achieve their full potential.

Scottish Sports Futures manager, Sean Brady, said: “Our aim is to embed sessions in communities and ensure there is a legacy of local staff and young people to deliver the programme beyond our initial investment.”

Shell UK Ltd’s communications & social performance advisor, John Raine, added: “Shell Twilight Basketball is an exciting initiative that is making a real contribution to social inclusion by giving young people the opportunity to make a number of positive choices for their futures while having fun and learning vital skills.

“Shell support communities near to our UK operations in a number of ways, through activities that meet community needs or address particular issues, often based on their suggestions.

“Our contribution to communities ranges from providing grants to local charities to supporting projects that help reduce crime in the area.”

For more information visit Shell Twilight Basketball on Facebook or contact the Community and Sports Centre.