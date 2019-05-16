Jonathan wins title in  front of his home crowd

A Fraserburgh Strongman is celebrating after picking up the Under 90kg title in Saturday’s Scotland’s Strongest Man competition.

The event was held at the Fraserburgh Leisure Centre and comprised two categories, Under 90kg & Under 105kg.

The Under 90kg category was won by the Broch’s own Jonathan Summers.

Jonathan, 26, who has been training and competing in Strongman competitions since the age of 18, has won titles across the country but this was his first win in front of a home town crowd.

“It was good to win in front of people I knew and my friends as well,” said Jonathan.

“There was a good mix of guys there, some with a lot of experience, so it was a tough field and the win came as a bit of a surprise.”

Jonathan now has his sights set on the British Championships and the World Strongman Championships which will be held in India during December.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than the World Strongman Championships.

“I’ve competed across the UK but this is my first time going abroad.

“There will be quite a lot of strong guys there from quite a lot of different countries so it’s going to be tough.”

The competition in Fraserburgh was organised by Ewan Massie who last year won the Under 90kg category at the World Championships.

Ewan will now be looking to pass on whatever advice he can to Jonathan ahead of this year’s competition.

“Hopefully I can share my experiences with him and that will give him a bit of an edge.

“It was great having a hometown lad win on Saturday with the Leisure Centre counting nearly 500 spectators for the competition which was fantastic.”