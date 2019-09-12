A fantastic start to Fraserburgh photo group’s season

There was a fantastic start to the Fraserburgh Photographic Society 21019/20 season, with lots of well-known faces turning up along with some new ones.

President, Mike Chandler, gave a short demonstration of the society’s website (www.fraserburghps.weebly.com) and Facebook page.

Secretary Elodie Wagener, told members that a new WhatsApp group was also being set up for members to help with communications about meetings, photo opportunities and other FPS actvities.

Mike then introduced the 2019/20 season’s programme, first talking about the learning aspects of the programme, then the elements of photo competitions.

Lewis Duthie, competitions secretary, gave a brief tutorial about how to enter the,competitions.

The topics for the seasons two theme competitions are ‘Birds in Flight’ and ‘Night’.

Mike then pointed out how the programme will give members plenty of scope for taking photos throughout the year.

One of the photo-taking activities was the ‘Challenge’ where members drew from a ‘hat’, actually it was a lens case, the title of their challenge with the instruction to return on December 12 to show how they had met the challenge in three photos.

Challenge topics included ‘All at Sea’, ‘The Decisive Moment’, ‘Its a Small World’ and ‘Intentional Camera Movement’. In the New Year there will be just one challenge topic that all members will undertake.

A new venture for the Society is the ‘Photo Fun Nights’ the next of which will be held on October 29.

Fiona Gordon and Michelle Scott will be organising activities such as photography with water.

If the weather permits the Photo Fun could be outdoors.

There will be a charge for these nights of £2 for members and £3 for non members.

If they are successful more Photo Fun Nights will be arranged. The full programme is on the Society web site.

Meetings are held at 7.30pm in the JIC Building on Albert St, Fraserburgh and are open to members and non members and new members are welcome to go along.