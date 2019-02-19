A glittering event to celebrate the LGBT community

The Proud Scotland Awards have today announced (Tuesday, February 19) that a glittering ceremony celebrating the country’s LGBT champions will take place on Saturday, June 1 in the Hilton Hotel, Glasgow.

The awards are set to bring together the unsung heroes from LGBT communities all over Scotland. Those people who go the extra mile, the ones who work away in the background and the people who put other people before themselves.

From today, the public can nominate individuals or groups and a total of 20 prestigious awards will be up for grabs on the night.

From those nominations, an independent judging panel will decide which of the nominees will be recognised for the fantastic work that they do. There will also be a top honour given out - the Hall of Fame Award. This will go to the person who has excelled and pushed the envelope for LGBT communities or causes.

Peter Ferguson Proud Scotland Awards Director and well-known co-producer of Scotland’s leading music festival, Party at the Palace said: “As well as producing a memorable evening to celebrate the winners, we understand the importance of creating a meaningful event and we’re excited to be working with the LGBT Co-Op to bring this initiative to Scotland.”

The Proud Scotland Awards has been created with the sole aim of ensuring that LGBT individuals, straight allies and companies that have supported equal rights are given the opportunity to share their stories and shine. Money raised at the awards dinner will be used by the LGBT Co-op to support communities and campaigns across Scotland.

Will Labate Chair of the LGBT Co-op added: “There are really important reasons that Scotland must have an annual awards ceremony that both recognises members of our community who do so much to help others and also businesses that give something special to their LGBT customers. Scotland is becoming more and more diverse which is amazing but there is still so much more to do and this night will help to strengthen our work as the LGBT Co-op.”

For nominations and award categories visit: Proud Scotland Awards