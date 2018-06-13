Abbamania to bring the hits to Fraserburgh

The longest running ABBA tribute in the world selling out UK theatres nationally is coming to Fraserburgh.

Abbamania will bring the hits of legendary group ABBA to Fraserburgh Leisure Centre on Friday, June 29.

They will be performing their smash hit concert featuring ABBA’s most memorable hits including Waterloo, Take a Chance, Money Money Money, Voulez Vous and The Winner Takes it All.

This is a family show open to all ages with tickets only £12 for Adults and £6 for Kids age 12 and under (booking fee applies) onsale from Fraseburgh Leisure Centre, or online at Skiddle.com.

For more information check out wizardpromotions.co.uk or visit facebook.com/wizardpromotionsscotland.