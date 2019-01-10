Aberdeen Music Hall’s stellar line-up for spring season

Following its successful re-opening last month, The Music Hall is back with a line-up for Spring 2019 that promises to inspire, entertain and delight.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: “It’s great to be back in business again. We are so looking forward to welcoming Aberdeen audiences back to the Music Hall we all love, now restored, renovated and re-imagined.

“In addition to our beautifully upgraded auditorium, we have two new programming spaces to play with, Big Sky Studio and the Stepping In digital art space.

“It gives us so much more opportunity to raise our game, diversify the programme, expand our audience base and stay competitive.”

The Scottish orchestras are back in their home in the North-east, launching the season with a concert from the Scottish Chamber Orchestra dedicated to the work of Mozart.

The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra opens with the wonderful Mahler’s First Symphony and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) returns under the baton of new guest conductor Elim Chan, the first female conductor to win the Donatella Flick LSO conductor competition in its history.

Then add to the mix a recital from the illustrious Sir Bryn Terfel, the RSNO playing the music of Harry Potter, a screening of the movie Back to the Future with the score played live by the Czech Symphony Orchestra, and Rêverie, a specially curated weekend for lovers of the musical impressionists Debussy, Ravel, Satie, De Falla and Faure.

If you have missed your celebrities, do not despair, they are back in all their glory – Anton and Erin in their new, show-stopping production; Aljaz and Janette with their new show, Remembering the Movies; an epic night of cooking and conversation with the Hairy Bikers; an evening with the History Guy Dan Snow; in conversation with Judy Murray; and concerts from Peter Andre and Collabro.

Rock and pop artists in town include KT Tunstall, on the Body Tour following the release of her new album Wax; Embrace, celebrating 21 years since the release of The Good Will Out album, one of the fastest selling debut albums ever; Heather Small, the voice of M People; and neo-soul diva Beverley Knight.

Country/pop crossover artist Nathan Carter brings his 2019 Born for the Road tour to the Music Hall and then there’s also a concert from Scottish legends the Average White Band.

Want a laugh? The multi award winning Welsh comedian Rhod Gilbert is back with a new live show after a six year gap from stand up.

And the comedy line-up also includes Jason Manford, Nish Kumar, Reginald D Hunter, Jimmy Carr and Ardal O’Hanlan.

If it’s world, roots and trad you are hankering after, do not miss the spectacular return of the Northern Arc sessions with a great double bill featuring Capercaille and Xavier Diaz; renowned Galician pandeireta player with an 11-piece all women backing band; an evening with the fabulous Eddi Reader and her new album Cavalier, a unique mix of contemporary and traditional songs; and a special one day international festival Lau-Land created by Lau just for Aberdeen.

And the beat goes on as the Music Hall welcomes the North-east’s Dame Evelyn Glennie with Trio HLK.

And for all you jazz fans out there it is time to swing again with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra playing Count Basie and Duke Ellington.

Aberdeen’s Granite Noir crime fiction festival comes to the Music Hall for the first time.

Do not miss our vStuart McBride interviewed by Susan Calman, and crime writer Abir Mukharjee being interviewed by a very special guest (we are not allowed to say who yet!)

Tickets are already flying out the door for some of the best tribute artists in the land paying homage to Whitney, George Michael, Fleetwood Mac, Tina Turner, Johnny Cash, Adele, Neil Diamond – take your pick!

In the new, intimate Big Sky Studio look out for The Big Sky: Little Stars – a new early years’ programme.

Also highly recommend is Little Top, aimed at babies aged 0-18 months, and The Whirlybird, a funny and moving story for 3-7 year olds featuring music, movement and puppetry.

The Music Hall is also introducing Big Sky Six O’Clock sessions kicking off with the immersive Sofar Sounds and a new lunchtime writers in conversation series opening with the award winning Janice Galloway talking about her new exquisite new short story collection Jellyfish.

There’s also a new Curtain Raiser series introducing young, classical talent at 6.30pm in Big Sky Studio before the orchestral concert series at 7.30pm in the auditorium.

In Love in the Music Hall features new work from 12 leading poets inspired by the power of music and illustrated by Scottish artist Andrew Cranston.

New touchscreens display The Walls Have Ears, telling the story of the Music Hall, and Forget Me Not is a revolving digital carousel created by film-maker Sara Stroud.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Director of Programming and Creative Projects, Ben Torrie, said: “It has been a joy and privilege to put together the programme which kicks off this new chapter in the Music Hall story.

“The opening season covers everything from global classical music stars to a stellar line-up of comedians and almost everything in between, combining the very best touring work with unique, curated programmes which can only be experienced in the new Music Hall.

“It is hugely exciting to establish new spaces alongside the stunning auditorium in this beautiful building which has remained at the forefront of the city’s cultural identity for almost 200 years.”

Tickets for events are on sale now and available online from Aberdeen Performing Arts