Aden Eggstravaganza proving popular

Wrist band sales for Aden Park’s first Easter Egg hunt have already exceeded organisers expectations.

With only weeks to go till the event on April 1, event organisers at Buchan Development Partnership (BDP) say they are preparing for a busy day.

The Aden Easter Eggstravaganza will take place from 11am to 3.30pm and will feature miniature donkeys to pet and groom, two puppet shows, a traditional Easter egg hunt around the park, children’s crafts, a bird of prey display with Bobs Buddies, miniature train rides, inflatables and a special visit

from the Easter bunny.

Leona Findlay, development officer at BDP said: “We are delighted with the amount of people who are planning on coming along to our Easter egg hunt. The event is shaping up to be a fantastic day out for all the family and we’re delighted people from near and far are supporting this event.

“The Easter bunny will be scattering painted wooden eggs and plastic eggs around the park for people to find and exchange for chocolate treats at the Friends of Aden shop and we will have a dedicated area for visitors to roll their own eggs.

“There will be four miniature donkeys at the park on the day and children will have the opportunity to learn about the animals and groom them. There will be lots of things on for people of all ages throughout the day so it’s a great opportunity to get family and friends together and enjoy the day at the park. The café will be serving snacks and hot drinks and the Fairies of Aden will be open on the day too.

Leona added: “Unfortunately the extensive damage caused to the park during the vandalism at the end of December has had a knock on effect with our planned events this year financially so we are extremely thankful to the Co-op, ABRRAS and Farmlay Eggs who were more than happy to step in

and sponsor our Easter Eggstravaganza.

“We had a feeling this was going to be a popular family event so we decided to sell bands and only those with wrist bands will be able to exchange their eggs for chocolate so make sure and pick up your bands to avoid disappointment on the day. We have two Easter egg trails planned – an easier

one with plastic eggs for youngsters and a hunt with wooden painted eggs which will be more tricky to find.”

Wristbands priced £2 per child are still available to buy from Macbi, Buchan Development Partnership and The Friends of Aden shop at Aden Park. For more information telephone 01771 613666.