It’s a welcome return of all things Ford at Alford's Grampian Transport Museum

Fords of all shapes and sizes - from very old to very new - will be on display at AllFord 2021 at the Grampian Transport Museum.

Following an enforced break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event showcasing all manner of Ford vehicles returns on Sunday, August 22.

The museum’s event manager and assistant curator, Neil Thomson, is delighted that the recent relaxation of Covid-19 regulations has allowed the museum’s outdoor events programme to recommence, albeit with the same cautious care that the museum has taken throughout the year.

Neil said: “It will be great to welcome back entrants and visitors to the museum’s outside areas. As Covid-19 restrictions have gradually eased this year we have carefully expanded our operations in line with the changes.

GTM volunteer Kevin McCormick's own Ford-engined Mallock racing car will be on display on Sunday, August 22.

"AllFord 2021 will be our first full visitor outdoor event since the 2019 season and we are looking forward to welcoming back many of our regular participants. Despite the very short lead time, which means we can’t have everything we usually have at AllFord, there has been an excellent response from previous entrants and trade exhibitors, and we are looking forward to a really good day.”

Kevin McCormick, museum volunteer and one of the AllFord organising team, will be bringing his own Ford-engined Mallock racing car, and hopes that many other Ford owners will enter their cars.

“We know that motoring enthusiasts have been missing the opportunity to show their vehicles and meet with friends and like-minded people," he said. “Since opening AllFord entries at the beginning of the month we have well over 100 cars already, but there is plenty of room on this 15 acre site to accommodate lots more, so we will be accepting entries up until midnight on Thursday, August 19.

"We are looking for owners of all classic and interesting Fords and Ford-powered vehicles to bring them to Alford on the August 22.

AllFord 2021 promises to be a great day out for all Ford vehicle enthusiasts.

"There are many specialist road and competition cars which have used the very tuneable Ford range of engines over the years, and we welcome them all to this celebration of the famous Blue Oval.

“Because this event is being arranged at short notice we know that we can’t have everything we normally have and we’ve designated 2021 as ‘AllFord Lite’.

"However, we already have full support from Ford dealer Lawrence of Kemnay, many interesting entries of Fords across the ages – from a 110-year-old 1911 Model T to a 2021 Mustang Shelby 350 – along with a number of trade stands, our usual excellent refreshment stall, bouncy entertainments for the children and a ‘Show ’n’ shine’ competition with trophies for the winning entrants.

"A live commentary will keep everyone informed and we are planning an enjoyable day for owners and visitors.”

All kinds of Ford vehicles are welcome at AllFord 2021 at the Grampiang Transport Museum in Alford.

To enter your vehicle or attend AllFord 2021, or to visit the museum, you need to book online, where you will also find all the latest information.