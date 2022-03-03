Kevin Bridges adds an extra date for Aberdeenshire to his upcoming tour

Bridges has laid on an extra date

Having sold out two dates already, the Scottish comedian has added an extra date with his hotly-anticipated new show ‘The Overdue Catch-Up’.

With a career spanning 18 years Kevin Bridges already has the life experience of a man twice his age,

helping him to hit the nail on the head with his shrewd outlook on the modern world.

Bridges has previously broken box office records with his last two tours, ‘Brand New’ (2018) and ‘A Whole Different Story’ (2015) going on to win awards from Ticketmaster and Ents24 for Fastest Selling Ticket of the Year. He was also crowned by Ticketmaster fans as UK’S Ticket of the Year in 2018.