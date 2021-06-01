N-Trance and Angie Brown to perform in Peterhead at Re-Live 90s night

Angie Brown will be headlining the Re-Live 90s night at Peterhead's Déjà vu nightclub in September.

And the venue has revealed two headline acts.

Re-Live ’90s will take place at Déjà vu nightclub in Peterhead on Friday, September 17.

And headline acts N-Trance and Angie Brown (Bizarre Inc) will travel north to perform at the event.

N-Trance will perform a DJ set at the Peterhead venue.

Organiser Russell Aitchison said: “We are thrilled to be taking Re-Live ’90s tour to Peterhead.

"We have secured a great line up with, not just one, but two headline acts who were massive in the 1990s and are now very much in demand again due to the recent ’90s music resurgence.

"The last year has been extremely tough for everyone, so this will be great opportunity for people in the Peterhead area to go out and celebrate music and life, and enjoy one of the best decades of music.”

Angie Brown is best known for her vocals on the smash hits ‘I’m Gonna Get You’ and dance anthem ‘Playing with Knives’, which she performed as a co-artist with Bizarre Inc.

Brown has had a long and eclectic career in the industry, working with the likes of The Happy Mondays, Stereophonics, Culture Club, Chaka Khan, Kate Bush and even the Rolling Stones.

She also sang the backing vocals to Mark Morrison’s unforgettable 90s chart topper ‘Return of the Mac’.

N-trance, who will perform a DJ set at the Peterhead Re-Live 90s event, are known for their iconic single ‘Set You Free’. The massive chart hit entered the UK charts on three separate occasions in the ’90s.

The eclectic group also had hits with their popular disco covers ‘Stayin' Alive’, ‘D.I.S.C.O.’, ‘Shake Ya Body’ and ‘Da Ya Think I'm Sexy’.

In the early 2000s the group had further top 10 hits with ‘Forever’, followed by further releases ‘Destiny’ and ‘I’m in Heaven’.

Local legend DJ Dav will kick start the event with 90s classics to warm the crowd up for what promises to be a very big night in the Blue Toon.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, June 2) at 8am, and will be available on the ticket line at skiddle.com/e/35825640.