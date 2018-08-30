Autumn value at top visitor attractions

The first 1,000 lucky visitors to eight of the North East’s top visitor attractions will be able to buy an Autumn Rover ticket from Monday (September 3).

The ticket will enable guests to visit three more of the participating attractions free of charge.

This exciting offer brings together Grampian Transport Museum, Macduff Marine Aquarium, The Museum of Scottish Lighthouses at Fraserburgh, Fyvie Castle, Braemar Castle, Royal Lochnagar Distillery, Aberdeen Science Centre and The Gordon Highlanders Museum.

Each venue has just 1,000 tickets, available in various combinations of adult, family and concession and it is ‘first come first served’ as GTM curator Mike Ward explained: “This initiative is designed to enable visitors and local people to experience the best that the North East has to offer and to spread the message that we are incredibly lucky in this region to have so much to see, do and enjoy.

"Despite all the emphasis on the internet through web sites and social media, research tells us that one of the most powerful marketing tools is still word of mouth personal recommendation.

"This ticket is such incredible value that we know visitors will experience much more of the North East than they might usually, and hopefully will enthuse to others when they get home. It is a limited number offer so I would encourage people to get theirs quickly to avoid disappointment as ours sold in a matter of days last year.”

A new addition to the Autumn Rover ticket is Fyvie Castle, where the ticket was recently launched.

David Wright, Business Manager (North East) for the National Trust for Scotland said: "We are very pleased to be involved with this initiative - it is a great idea.

"These are the top visitor attractions in the area and we want to show them off. The North East has so much to offer the local population and visitors alike, and the Autumn Rover ticket is amazing value in a period between the summer and October school holidays, when the countryside is often at its most beautiful.”

The 2018 Autumn Rover tickets (adult/child/concession) are available at the venue’s normal entrance prices and are valid until Sunday, October 14.