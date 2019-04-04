Black Grape showcase new album Pop Voodoo at Aberdeen gig

Following the success of their album ‘Pop Voodoo’ which showcased the Black Grape’s first new material in 20 years, the band are playing a series of shows in the UK, including a date at The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen, on Saturday, April 6.

As Irvine Welsh writes in the band’s biography: “I’m delighted to report that Black Grape are back on the road ... Shaun’s word play has never been deployed to such devastating effect, and he scores a bullseye whether he hits the obvious targets (Trump), and the more obscure ones…well, find out for yourself..”

Shaun Ryder and Paul ‘Kermit’ Leveridge teamed up with producer Youth on the album, who has previously worked with The Verve, U2, Primal Scream, Guns N’ Roses, Pink Floyd and Depeche Mode.

Further to playing festival dates and arena shows with Richard Ashcroft, a 2018 Winter tour followed with the band playing songs from the ‘Pop Voodoo’ album alongside well-loved classics. Ahead of the Spring 2019 tour Shaun said: “Looking forward to getting back on the road with Kermit for the Black Grape party – playing some new songs and of course some old favourites.”

For tickets, go to Aberdeen Performing Arts.