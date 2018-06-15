Blue Toon All Stars to perform Romeo & Juliet at Aden Park

The popular Blue Toon All Stars (part of Buchan Day Opportunities) will be performing at Aden Country Park next weekend.

The talented performers will present an abridged version of Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo and Juliet.

As part of Friends of Aden Midsummer at Aden, the performance will take place in The Courtyard of the park on Sunday, June 24.

There will be half-hourly performances at 11am, 1pm and 2.30pm.

The show is free of charge, but donations will be most welcome.

Those going along are asked to bring their brollies and should note there will be limited seating for the performance.

Blue Toon All Stars director, Morag Skene, told the Buchanie: “It will be everything you have come to expect from the prize-winning Blue Toon All Stars - love, laughter, sadness and sincerity.

“Bring your brollies, but note that performances will be cancelled if there is inclement weather.”

It is thought Shakespeare may have visited Aberdeen as a servant of James 1st and 6th of Scotland and the story of Macbeth might have been conceived there because of the accuracy displayed in the local allusions and descriptions of witchcraft imagery.

Witchcraft and superstition was rife in Buchan at this time - as was witches being burned at the stake!

There is also a story that a past member of the Russell family at Aden was getting rid of some books from the library beforegoing to war, and had storted them into two piles.

One of the piles included a rare original folio of Shakespeare’s plays - some previously unpublished.

His Factor, who was given the task of getting rid of the books, picke d up the wrong pile for selling.

The bookseller who bought the pile recognised the Shakespeare original folio for what is was and tried to give it back but the Factor was too proud to admit the mstake and would not take it back.

In 2016 the four original Shakespeare folios were sold as one lot at a Christie’s auction for two-and-a-half million pounds.

Romeon and Juliet (an abridged version) will be performed at Aden Park courtyard on Sunday, June 24.