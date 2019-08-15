Broch's Lewis fulfilling ‘giant’ ambition

This year’s Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society pantomime fulfils a ‘giant’ ambition for co-producer Lewis Platt.

A member of the society since the age of 11, in 2008 Lewis played the part of the giant in Jack and the Beanstalk and was determined to bring it back to the Dalrymple Hall.

He and fellow producer Jeanette Gray have been working since March to ensure Steve Arnott’s adaptation of the classic tale will make its Scottish debut on December 16.

Open auditions for the pantomime take place at Dalrymple Hall on Tuesday at 7.15pm, but with real giants in short supply Blunderbore has been specially commissioned.

Lewis said: “Jack and the Beanstalk is my favourite pantomime and when I was Blunderbore more than a decade ago I decided if I had any influence on the decision its the one I’d want to put on.

“Now as a producer I could make that a reality, but finding our giant proved to be difficult, because even as early as March everywhere who had a giant was already booked.

“Eventually I was told about a company down south who were involved in making The Tweenies and thankfully our committee gave the go-ahead to commission a giant.

“It is a big investment, but so we don’t have to put on shows with a giant every year we will be renting him out to other companies afterwards.”

This will be the society’s 66th annual panto and as well as acting talent are also happy to welcome people who want to work behind the scenes.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/FraserburghJuniorArtsSociety