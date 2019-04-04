Capercaillie play Northern Arc Sessions at Aberdeen Music Hall

Scottish folk heavyweights, Capercaillie, plus special guests are set to bring their unique sound to a specially curated event, which returns to the Music Hall on Friday, April 12.

The band, who are renowned for their exciting, contemporary interpretation of ancient Gaelic songs and music, will appear as part of Northern Arc – a celebration of the links between Scottish musicians and traditional artists from across the Northern hemisphere, culminating in a special performance in the beautiful surroundings of the newly re-opened Music Hall.

Northern Arc Sessions, curated by Aberdeen Performing Arts, will make a welcome return to the iconic venue following a three-year break while the Music Hall underwent a £9 million transformation project.

Shining a spotlight on the musical roots in the North-east, while also championing connections to, and influences from, international artists and locations, Northern Arc Sessions has hosted an impressive back catalogue of artists, including Karine Polwart, Lau, Treacherous Orchestra and Capercaillie lead singer Karen Matheson.

Capercaillie’s legacy is phenomenal, with their 30-year career bringing them global success and a position at the very top of Celtic music’s international premier league. They’ve sold over one million albums worldwide, written music for Hollywood movies and had the first Gaelic top 40 single.

They will be joined by renowned Galician singer, percussionist, piper and folklorist Xabier Diaz, and spectacular all-female vocal/percussion ensemble, Adufeiras de Salitre. Their show will draw on 2018’s collaborative album Noró, derived from Diaz’s research into songs and rhythms from the whole of Iberia’s north-west, including Asturias and northern Portugal.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: “Scotland, and the North-east in particular, has a musical heritage to be proud of and our roots musicians are truly world class.

“Our Northern Arc sessions really shine a spotlight on that. As well as top quality trad concerts, we present two unique, international cross-genre collaborations.”

Northern Arc: Capercaillie with Xabier Diaz and Adufeiras de Salitre takes place on Friday, April 12, at 7.30pm at The Music Hall.

Tickets are available online from Aberdeen Performing Arts or call the box office on 01224 641122.