Casting announced for HMT's 2019 panto

Television and stage star Louie Spence will join a stellar cast for this year’s spectacular family pantomime Cinderella at His Majesty’s Theatre, which will also feature HMT favourite Alan McHugh, Call the Midwife star Laura Main, and River City funny man Paul-James Corrigan.

Television personality, presenter and choreographer Louie Spence pirouetted into the nation’s consciousness thanks to the overwhelming success of Sky One’s Pineapple Dance Studios and Louie Spence’s Showbusiness, solidifying Louie’s reputation as an expert on all things dance.

In addition to his television experience Louie has enjoyed an extensive stage career appearing in Miss Saigon and Cats and danced alongside Take That and the Spice Girls. Louie will play Dandini, the manservant to Prince Charming in Cinderella, his tenth foray into pantomime, bringing with him the

high kicks and high jinks he’s best known for.

Television and stage actor, and pantomime writer extraordinaire, Alan McHugh will star as The Baroness and, in an unusual departure for the much-loved staple of the HMT pantomime, will be playing the villain this year. The Taggart, Limmy’s Show and Take the High Road star has also appeared on the HMT stage in I Dreamed a Dream and Sunset Song.

Cinderella marks Alan’s 15th Aberdeen pantomime, which he will once again write, in addition to penning the scripts for Qdos Entertainment’s numerous pantomimes which will be seen across the UK by thousands of festive theatregoers this year.

Call the Midwife star Laura Main stars alongside him as The Fairy Godmother. Born and raised in Aberdeen, Laura made her stage debut in The Sound of Music at HMT aged eleven, before studying at the University of Aberdeen and at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London. Upon

graduating Laura appeared with The Royal Shakespeare Company, at the Open Air Theatre Regents Park, and in several plays and musicals across London’s West End.

On television, Laura held roles in Holby City, Monarch of the Glen and Doctors, before taking on the role of Sister Shelagh Turner (née Sister Bernadette) in the multi-award winning BBC drama Call the Midwife.

Having played the role since 2012 Laura has also appeared on Children in Need Strictly Come Dancing, winning the contest, and appeared as a vocalist on the Call the Midwife album. In 2017 Laura toured the UK as Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical which came to HMT last spring.

Starring as Buttons, best friend to Cinderella, will be River City star Paul-James Corrigan. Best known as Stevie in the popular recurring drama, Paul also starred in the National Theatre of Scotland’s Black Watch and is known for his much-loved role of Adam in the stage adaptation of Gary:Tank Commander and also appeared in the television series for the BBC. Last year, he starred as the lead in the musical version of Sunshine On Leith which toured Scotland.

On television he has been in Still Game and Scot Squad, In Voluntary, Chewin The Fat, Only An Excuse, Legitt and Rab C Nesbitt.

Aberdeen audiences shall go to the ball this Christmas as Cinderella transforms from rags to riches, outwits her Wicked Stepsisters and with the help of her hilarious friend Buttons and her Fairy Godmother, wins the heart of the dashing Prince Charming.

Cinderella will feature all of the ingredients of the perfect pantomime; a fabulous cast and orchestra, laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery and special effects, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses for all the family to enjoy. Cinderella will once again be produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer and the team behind the annual must-see HMT pantomime.

Michael Harrison, managing director of Qdos Entertainment’s pantomime division said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Louie, Laura, Alan and Paul-James lead our star casting of this year’s pantomime. All four of them are absolute masters of the art form of panto and Cinderella will

be packed full of dance, music and laughter and audiences will be in for a treat to see them in action.”

Aberdeen Performing Arts Chief Executive, Jane Spiers, said: “We are so excited to welcome such a dazzling array of talented and experienced stars to bring our HMT pantomime to life this year.

"We know we are in safe hands with our great friend Alan McHugh at the helm, this year teaming up with Paul-James with whom he has a great rapport and I can’t wait to see what they have got in store for us. Louie Spence will bring his outrageous energy and enthusiasm to the HMT stage, and we are thrilled to welcome the resplendent Laura Main back to her home city as our Fairy Godmother.

"And we’re not done yet – watch this space for even more names to come soon.”

The clock is ticking! Don’t miss your chance to see Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother of all mpantomimes which opens on Saturday, November 30 and runs until Sunday, January 5. Book your tickets to the Ball today! Visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, phone (01224) 641122 or visit one

of our box offices in person at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall or the Lemon Tree.