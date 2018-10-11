Climb a tree at Aden Park

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day out with the kids this October holiday, then Aden Country Park is the place to go.

Buchan Development Partnership has invited recently launched climbing company, Wild Tree Adventures, to the park to encourage people of all ages to try tree climbing.

Company director, Tim Chamberlain, will be holding tree climbing lessons at the park on October 23 and 24.

Anyone aged six years and over can head along to start their adventure on one of the beech trees the company will be working with.

BDP development officer, Leona Findlay, said: “This event is a first for the park and has generated a lot of interest. Spaces are filling up fast so I would advise people to book now to avoid disappointment.”

Visit the events page on the park's FB page for details.