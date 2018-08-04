Club to blast into autumn with packed diary

Scotland’s foremost ladies shooting club, Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, is blasting into autumn with an exciting schedule of clay shooting events.

The club's next shoot is on Sunday, August 26 at Saplinbrae House Hotel in Mintlaw.

In September the ladies are back at Douneside House Hotel in Tarland for their second afternoon clay shoot and supper at this magnificent location.

The always popular shooting and shopping morning at Gordon Castle is in October.

Mhairi Morriss, owner of Jomm Events and founder of Glad Rags and Cartridge Bags, is very much looking forward to the next few months.

She said: “We are unique in that our shooting events are hosted at stunning venues and not at traditional shooting grounds, we are like a roving syndicate. But there is no joining fee and ladies come to whichever events they fancy."

The club will celebrate its fourth birthday at Raemoir House on Sunday, November 4.

This shoot incorporates the final of the Glad Rags Ardmoor Challenge. For the more competitive ladies they can enter their scores from the events they attend throughout the year. As well as the clay shooting the ladies are treated to a fashion show lunch from Holland Cooper Edinburgh.

For ladies who would like to experience the thrill of a full driven day Leys Estate at Crathes is the destination for Glad Rag’s Saturday, November 17 event.

Mhairi explained: “If you have never been on a driven day before it can be quite a scary thought, so this day is aimed at the novice driven day shot. Leys estate have always supported Glad Rags, and this will be our third shoot with them.

From never having held a gun before to the more experienced shot, ladies of all abilities are very welcome to come to a Glad Rags event. All equipment is provided. Ladies learn to shoot in a safe, friendly, environment in stunning surrounds meeting new friends along the way.

Mhairi added: “Most of our ladies have never held a gun before they come to their first event. At each shoot the ladies are divided into groups to match their ability and given an instructor and targets to suit them. Everyone is so supportive, the sound of cheers and clapping echo round each shoot as the clays shatter and hit the ground.”

For more information visit www.gladragsandcartridgebags.com or call Mhairi on 07841 393 155.