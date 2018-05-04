Comedy Festival brings three award-winning debut shows to Aberdeen

Some of the funniest acts on the comedy circuit are coming to the Granite City this October as part of Aberdeen Comedy Festival.

Three side-splitting multi award-winning shows have been announced for the event which organisers say will have comedy fans rolling in the aisles.

Comedian Tom Allen

Tickets are now on sale for comedians Tom Allen, John Kearns and Rob Kemp who will bring their own unique brand of humour to the city later this year.

Launched by Aberdeen Inspired in 2016, the festival will be held from Thursday 4 to Saturday 13 October.

The ten-day festival will feature some of the most popular comedians from the UK and around the world who will perform throughout the city centre.

Comedian Tom Allen whose wit is as sharp as his fashion sense, brings his first UK solo tour: Absolutely to the city on Tuesday, October 9.

Aberdeen Comedy Festival has secured a real coup in bringing Tom to the city as part of his debut tour which has just been extended to run into the Autumn. His unique style of sharp, acerbic wit and camp, riotous storytelling has seen him sell out shows across country.

The popular comedian has appeared on TV programmes such as Mock The Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, and Live at the Apollo. He will perform his show ‘Tom Allen: Absolutely’ at The Lemon Tree on Tuesday, October 9 at 8pm.

John Kearns is the only ever winner of both the Best Show and Best Newcomer prize at the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards. He has appeared on BBC3's Top Coppers, been a guest on Channel 4's 8 Out Of 10 Cats and presented his own BBC Radio Four series.

Following highly acclaimed, sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and at London's Soho Theatre, John dons his false teeth and a monk wig for his Aberdeen debut as part of Aberdeen Comedy Festival. He will perform ‘John Kearns: Don’t Worry They’re Here’ at Spin on Friday, October 5 at 8pm.

Edinburgh Fringe cult hit Rob Kemp: The Elvis Dead completes the line-up of shows for the festival which go on sale this Friday.

The audience will be asked to ‘rev up the Delta’ and come on a trip to a cabin in the Tennessee backwoods via Graceland, to witness Cult classic horror movie Evil Dead 2 reinterpreted through the songs of Elvis Presley.

Rob Kemp’s award-winning show ‘The Elvis Dead’ is coming to Aberdeen’s Tunnels on Saturday, October 6 at 8pm.

In 2017, thousands flocked to Aberdeen Comedy Festival shows with audiences increased by 30 percent compared to the debut festival in 2016.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Planning for the Aberdeen Comedy Festival is well underway, and it’s a real coup to have secured these three new acts for the city as part of the festival.

“We’re sure Tom Allen, John Kearns and Rob Kemp will all prove to be very popular with festival audiences who, I’m sure will turnout in strong numbers again this year.

“The festival has been a tremendous success over the last two years and has really struck a chord with comedy fans in the city and beyond.

“As well as Aberdonians, we’ve welcomed people from the wider north-east area and beyond who are keen to see both their old favourite’s and new comedians perform on stage.

“Our aim is to develop Scotland’s third largest and fastest growing comedy festival which will provide the best comedy for both residents and visitors to enjoy right here in Aberdeen.”

Tickets are already being snapped up for American stand-up comedian Reginald D. Hunter and Irish comedian David O’Doherty, who were the first acts to be announced by festival organisers earlier this year.

American stand-up comedian Reginald D. Hunter, who will open the festival at The Tivoli Theatre on Thursday, October 4 at 8pm, has confirmed his support will be provided by special guest President Obonjo who’s one of the UKs upcoming and increasingly successful stand-up comedians.

As the larger-than-life, uber-confident, self-appointed, side-splitting dictator of 'Lafta Republic' he guides audiences through a hilarious comedy revolution.

International award-winning Irish comedian David O’Doherty, winner of Best International Comedian at the 2014 Sydney Comedy Festival, will close the festival, also at The Tivoli Theatre, on Saturday, October 13 at 8pm.

O'Doherty is not to be missed and appears regularly on BBC and Channel 4 TV shows including QI, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Would I Lie to You?

Aberdeen Inspired is the banner under which the Aberdeen Business Improvement District (BID) operates. It is a business-led initiative within the city centre in which levy payers within the BID zone contribute.

Proceeds are used to fund projects designed to improve the business district. Due to its on-going success, the organisation won 2017 European BID of the Year in July.

Tickets for Aberdeen Comedy Festival are available to purchase online via the Aberdeen Comedy Festival website:www.aberdeencomedyfestival.com or the Aberdeen Performing Arts website: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com