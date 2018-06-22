Coo-van comes to Portsoy

Local MSP Stewart Stevenson took the opportunity to meet with VisitScotland’s latest initiative to encourage tourists to explore the country.

‘Archie’ is one of four coo-vans touring Scotland this year and he, along with his team of ‘coo-visors’ will be taking the message to tourists about what attractions the country has to offer.

The Scottish Traditional Boat Festival at Portsoy next weekend will be one of the first locations in the North-east to welcome the ‘coo van’.

Mr Stevenson said: “This is a very interesting initiative and I’ll be keen to find out how successful it is in promoting our area and our visitor attractions to tourists.

“Part of the thinking here is that instead of waiting for visitors to pick up a leaflet which they may or may not see is available, these mobile units in Highland Coo livery complete with horns will bring the message to where the tourists are.

“I’m pleased that Portsoy will be one of the first stops it makes in the North-east as the boat festival is always thronging with tourists from near and far. Having advisers on-hand to push what our region has to offer is a great idea.”