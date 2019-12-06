Curtain set to rise on Fraserburgh panto

With just over a week before the curtain rises, rehearsals are well underway for Fraserburgh Junior Arts Society “giant” of a pantomime, ‘Jack and the Beanstalk”.

Crowds are expected to queue from the early hours to snap up tickets to the annual festive show this Saturday, December 7, at the Dalrymple Hall and Arts Centre from 9am.

FJAS vice-president Stephen Summers said: “We are always overwhelmed at the response on ticket sales day, especially those who brave the cold and queue early on. Their continued support is what keeps the society going every year and we hope that everyone enjoys the show.”

This will be the society’s fifth outing for “Jack and the Beanstalk”, first performed in 1959. At the helm of this year's panto are Jeanette Gray and Lewis Platt.

Lewis said: “This is my third time producing pantomime with Jeanette. We are very honoured to be in this rewarding position once again. This particular panto is very special to me as I played the Giant in the last production in 2008.

"This year's Giant is a sight to behold. We have a great mix of familiar and new faces in our principal line-up as well as a strong chorus and dancer ensemble run by Lynne McPherson, Katrina Clark and Sarah Clark.”

Jack and the Beanstalk runs at the Dalrymple Hall and Arts Centre, Monday to Saturday, December 16 to 21. There are two shows per evening. Monday - Friday 6pm & 8:45pm and Saturday 4pm & 7pm.