Disney on Ice set to return to AECC

Rev up for non-stop fun later this year as Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre.

The show will run at the AECC from Wednesday 2 to Sunday 6 May.

This action-packed ice spectacular showcases beloved characters from Disney Pixar's Cars, Toy Story 3, Disney's The Little Mermaid and Frozen.

There will also be the chance to warm up alongside the show's stars at the Fit to Dance pre-show.

Get ready to enter a dazzling world of Disney magic, live on ice where Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Cars perform high-speed stunts and race across the ice.

Be amazed and join Ariel as she dives into the underwater kingdom of Disney's The Little Mermaid, then join Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and other favourites from the Toy Story gang as they try to escape from Sunnyside Daycare.

You'll then enter the wintery world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa from Frozen. Join Anna as she embarks on an epic journey with the hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff to find her sister, the magical Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

Show producer Kenneth Feld said: "Worlds of Enchantment connects classic and new Disney stories. Audiences will be blown away in Radiator Springs when the encounter the unforgettable crew of Cars, built to scale and live on ice."

For more details or to purchase tickets visit www.disneyonice.co.uk or ticketmaster.co.uk.