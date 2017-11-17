Doric comedy duo look back to the future

A North-East Doric comedy duo who will soon celebrate a 20-year partnership are gearing up for a busy time this Christmas and New Year.

Self-confessed “hairdresser to the stars”, Patrice and his comedy companion John McRuvie have been performing their unique brand of “Doric Humour”

from Dingwall to Dundee, leaving behind a trail of laughter whilst helping to raise over half a million pounds for local charities and groups along the way.

“Well, Almost Dundee”. Joked Patrice, “We got as far as Broughty Ferry to a venue that was so rough when I asked the barmaid for something tall and full of whiskey, she sent o’er her man”.

It was back in 1998 that they began their journey as stand-up Doric Comedians on a much-loved local radio show. They went on to perform thousands of live shows at hundreds of venues.

They wrote and played in comedy sketches on the “Grampian Weekend” TV Show and they released two joke books, two live CD’s and two comedy videos over the years.

As their 20th anniversary approaches the boys have been keeping busy. In April of this year they played to a sold-out Tivoli Theatre with their show “It’s Nae Real”. In June they crowned the Buchan Queen during Peterhead’s Scottish Week, where they also performed their show to a packed house at the Community Theatre and they make a return to a sold-out Tivoli Theatre on Saturday, December 2

However, it was a looking at their past that gave them the idea for their latest project. Their first full length movie called “The Gig Hunt”. It’s a story about their attempts to find an old venue in Aberdeen that has survived the recent downturn.

“The places we return to are either closed, building sites or something completely different”. However, all is not lost as somehow, they end up at the oldest theatre in Aberdeen.

It was reminiscing on their comedy career that gave them the idea for the plot. John told us: “We were looking back through our old catalogue and it became clear to us that many of these long-standing clubs in which we recorded had vanished.

"We felt that had to do something to honour and acknowledge their existence as they were much loved venues by both us and their members”

Both still love performing live around the Doric Community. Patrice confessed “Some of the venues we play are fantastic little gems of theatres and halls dotted around the area. We only hope they all don’t fall victim to the bulldozer, or they will have me to answer to”.

The DVD is available from Amazon (search “Gig Hunt”) and from The Fun House, 294 George Street, Aberdeen and The First Bus Shop, 47 Union Street, Aberdeen.