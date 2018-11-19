Duff House Study Days return for 2018

Duff House’s popular Study Days will return to the Georgian mansion in Banff on 27 and 28 November.

A joint initiative between Historic Environment Scotland (HES) and Friends of Duff House, this year’s event will focus on portraiture within the House’s collections.

This year’s theme has been inspired by the Sir Joshua Reynolds portrait of Lady Fife, which returned to display at Duff House in January of this year. The remarkable full-length portrait, painted by one of the preeminent English portrait artists of the 18th century, is on loan from the Duke of Fife.

The Study Days will bring together a number of experts to explore portraiture within the collections at Duff House, which include important works of art from National Galleries of Scotland, as well as the Dunimarle Collection, on long-term loan from The Mrs Magdalene Sharpe Erskine Trust and on public display at Duff House since 1995.

Corinna Leenen, Duff House collections manager, said: “The collections here at Duff House hold a number of fascinating portraits, ranging from colourful characters who hold an important place in the history of the House – such as the exquisite Reynolds portrait of Lady Dorothea Duff – to those that reveal the story of the Erskine family, whose unique and intriguing collections enrich Duff House today.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to discover more about these portraits and the part they play in the history of Duff House.”

Ian Williams, Chair of Friends of Duff House, added: “The portraits in Duff House are many and varied, in period, style and subject matter. It is such a privilege to have this range in the Banff area on public view, and providing an excellent base for understanding more about the skills of the artists, and the people that sat - or stood - for them. We very much appreciate the speakers coming from around the country to share their knowledge and expertise."

The Duff House Study Days is a one-day series of talks repeated over the 27 and 28 November. For full programme information, and to book tickets, visit the Eventbrite page.

For more information on events and exhibitions at Duff House, visit https://www.historicenvironment.scot/visit-a-place/places/duff-house/.