Enjoy some terrifying tales at Aden Theatre

Due to popular demand, tickets are once again on sale for Aden’s Terrifying Tales due to take place on Friday, November 22 at 7pm.

Event organiser, Buchan Development Partnership has invited local storyteller Pauline Cordiner along to Aden Country Park theatre to tell local tales of tortured souls, faceless monks, suicidal scullery maids, grave robbers and poltergeist who haunt buildings and parks in Buchan.

Leona Findlay, BDP development worker said: “This is the third session of Aden’s Terrifying Tales and we’ve been overwhelmed with the demand for tickets each time.

"The stories are all based within ten miles of Aden Country Park and are fascinating. Pauline carried out so much research on the local Buchan stories and can back them up with death certificates, newspaper clippings, maps and records which will be on shown on the night.”

This event is partly funded by Traditional Arts and Culture Scotland.

The event is indoors in the theatre at Aden and is a repeat of the previous events. Refreshments will be available on the night.

Tickets priced £8, plus booking fee, are available from Eventbrite.