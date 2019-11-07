Yuletide ball for Crimond charity

A north charity will be holding a Christmas Ball to celebrate its work and raise money for cancer support services.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has centres across Aberdeenshire, will hold its annual Yuletide Ball at the Tufted Duck Hotel, St Combs on Saturday, December 7.

The popular event will include a drinks reception with festive cocktails and canapes, followed by a delicious three-course dinner, tea coffee and homemade fudge.

On the night there will also be a heads and tails competition, a silent auction, a live auction, a tombola, and much more.

Guests will also be invited to dance the night away to the Big Show Band and be entertained at half time by Matt Bailey tributing Michael Bublé.

The annual ball is being held to support CLAN in North Aberdeenshire. CLAN has a dedicated centre in Crimond, which is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, which provides specialist information and support for people affected by cancer.

The centre has a large drop-in area where CLAN staff and volunteers offer support and information without the need for an appointment, along with three separate rooms which provide space for one-to-one support, counselling appointments a specialist children and family support team.

In addition, regular coffee mornings and afternoon teas are held to allow those affected by cancer to meet people in similar positions to share stories and gain peer support, and a regular men’s group encourages men of all ages to gain support in a relaxed and informal setting.

Angie Howarth, CLAN’s area coordinator for North Aberdeenshire based at CLAN Crimond, said: “Our annual Yuletide Ball is a great occasion, and a wonderful way to celebrate the work CLAN does and also to raise money to help us continue to support local people.

“We welcome hundreds of people from North Aberdeenshire and Moray, who are supported by a professional team of highly skilled staff and volunteers. CLAN aims to provide support across communities in north-east Scotland, and we are lucky in Crimond to have a dedicated space within the Hub, which enables us to provide emotional support, information and resources.

“The drop-in nature of the centre also means that people can access us whenever they need our support, and our complementary therapies including aromatherapy, massage, reflexology, Reiki, Indian head massage, mindfulness and Tai Chi classes give people the chance to relax and have a break from their worries in a welcoming environment.

“CLAN provides support to anyone affected by cancer, regardless of their age or personal circumstances, and we do so free of charge. We rely upon the generosity of local people and the local business community, so I hope everyone will come along and help us raise important funds for CLAN, and enjoy a wonderful night out at the same time.”

Tickets are £55 each and can be purchased at clanhouse.org or by calling 07720 737500.