Family fun in the heart of Aberdeen for True North Festival

Music fans in the North East will be treated to a diverse line up of artists and musicians at next month’s True North Festival, and with more family friendly events than ever, younger fans will be spoiled for choice too.

The award-winning festival is set to take over Aberdeen’s Music Hall, the Lemon Tree and various other city centre stages from September 19-22, with headliners including The Twilight Sad on Saturday, and a specially curated tribute to Scottish pop music with DJ Vic Galloway on Sunday, Rip it Up Live.

Younger music fans have been well catered for, with family events taking place throughout the weekend. Making a welcome return to the festival on Sunday, September 22 at the Lemon Tree will be the popular My First Gig, where young gig-goers can let their hair down and dance the afternoon

away, while their parents are looked after in the ‘adult creche’ downstairs.

Aimed at 9-12 year-olds and with face painting, glitter tattoos, and ice cream to enjoy, this is the perfect way to enjoy your first ‘parent free’ gig, with singer Myke Black providing the entertainment with covers from chart favourites including Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran, George Ezra and more.

The festival’s family programme kicks off at 7pm on Thursday, September 19 at the Music Hall with Whirlygig. This high energy performance puzzle is ideal for ages 7 and over, with four musicians all boldly attempting to play too many instruments and too many pieces. Helped and hindered by their fellow musicians, their job is to perform the music on the score without it falling apart, creating a uniquely absurd and dramatic live gig experience!

Aberdeen Performing Arts creative learning manager Lisa Mathieson said: “Like adults, children’s music tastes are not one size fits all. So with that in mind we have broadened our offering for younger music fans with more family friendly events taking place this year than ever before, with Whirlygig getting the festival off to a really fun start.

“My First Gig is always a firm favourite at True North and this year we’ve introduced a fascinating electronic workshop for teenagers, a club DJ event for the whole family, and a special showcase of our talented young Project Band participants.”

The Music Hall’s Big Sky Studio hosts a showcase of the best young musicians and songwriters in the North-east. Featuring Aberdeen Performing Arts’ own Project Band participants, this show is free to anyone who has a ticket for any other True North gig. Project Band alumni include The 101, Katie Mackie and Robyn Davidson, who between them have supported Texas, Heather Small and Beverley Knight and opened at the Belladrum Festival in the last year.

Join the Tinderbox Collective on Saturday at the Music Hall for an electronic and interactive Sound Workshop. This unique workshop, aimed at 13-18 year-olds, will give you the opportunity to get hands-on experience, building circuits and looking at the science behind song, before composing and performing a group sonic piece.

Kids and grown-ups can hit the dance floor and rave together at the Lemon Tree on Saturday, September 21 at Mini Manoeuvres – a big, fun family party. With the best club DJs used to playing in the top night clubs parents can party during the day, no babysitter required. There is a full sensory

experience for children with games, arts and crafts, soft play, Lego, balloons, bubbles, kids music, karaoke, a dedicated baby area, plus a glitter and tattoo bar. With so much to do, it's an ace day out for all the family. Activities are aimed at children 0-8 but all ages are welcome to attend along with

other friends and family members. The more the merrier! True North hits the city over the weekend with free performances at stages in various locations

including the Leopard Stage at Marischal Square and the Coda Stage in the Music Hall. Full listings and more information is available online.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now. For tickets or further information visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com, phone (01224) 641122 or visit the box office at the Music Hall, His Majesty’s Theatre or the Lemon Tree.