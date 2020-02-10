Find out Miss Linday's Secret at New Deer hall

Adedazzle Theatre Company will be performing Miss Lindsay’s Secret in New Deer public hall this weekend.

Come in- shut the door- open the box- what’s inside?

Concealed for over a century the intimate story of a Scottish seamstress, Minnie Lindsay will be revealed binding the heady Klondike gold rush to the gentle hills of Glenesk.

Using narrative, music, drama and authentic historic material from the Glenesk Museum, this lively and moving performance grows from a deep respect for material culture in an age in which life stories are lost to the ether.

Maria MacDonell and Alan Finlayson and musician Georgina Finlayson take us on a story from the North East of Scotland to the great wildernesses of the Yukon Territory.

Sue Robertson, volunteer promoter said: “This performance is suitable for age 12+ and last one hour.

“There will be tea, coffee, soft drinks and ice cream on sale after the performance when there will also be time to ask questions of the actors who have also done the research into Miss Lindsay’s Secret and also have a news with the other audience members.

The show will be performed at New Deer hall on Sunday, February 16 at 3pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 and £9 and are available from Food for Thought and Chemist, New Deer by calling 01771 644366/644217 .

Alternatively, they can be purchased online from www.neatshows.org.uk and on the door on the night.

All are welcome to go along and enjoy the show.