Fireworks Against Cancer date announced

Now in its fifth year, the Fireworks Against Cancer Son et Lumiere spectacular will take place at Turriff at the end of the month.

The event, held annually in aid of local North-east cancer charity UCAN, will take place on Saturday, October 27, at The Haughs showground.

Gates open at 5pm with the fireworks firing off at 8pm.

One lucky school pupil will this year have the honour of pressing the fire button to start the display. A competition is underway with schools in the area, co-ordinated by Buchan Feel Good Radio, shortly to start broadcasting on 107.9FM in addition to 24/7 internet broadcasting.

Buchan Radio presenter, Ronnie Arthur, will again compere the event during the evening.

Organised by John and Anna Burdon of Harrington & Willoughby country footwear and Gavin and Katrina Reid of GHS Building Services, with financial support from local businesses Borland Insurance and North East Boiler Services, the spectacular this year will feature twice the fireworks of previous years provided by Fireworx Scotland and the aerial display will be closely co-ordinated by Nighthawk dragon box wizardry with a spectacular music set list to suit all tastes, with firing controlled by Gavin Reid.

Street entertainment will include fire eating and juggling courtesy of Aberdeen University Circus Troupe, Street Band music by Guarana Street Band and pipe and marching displays by Turriff and District Pipe Band.

Street food will be on hand provided by several local food vendors and Spencer’s Fun Fairs will be providing the children’s rides during the evening.

Entry is free, with the existing car park reserved for disabled drivers only and visitors are encouraged to donate via the UCAN collection buckets handled by the marshalling team from 1296 Turriff ATC squadron and volunteers.

Those unable to attend or viewing from the comfort of their homes can donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fireworksagainstcancer

Funds raised will again go to UCAN who are this year looking to raise £1,285,000 to continue the valuable work supporting local families dealing with urological cancers.