Fraserburgh Heritage Centre gets set to opens its doors

Fraserburgh Heritage Centre will be welcoming guests next weekend as it takes part in this year’s Doors Open Day.

There will be a host of attractions and exhibits to see during the afternoon, which kicks-off on Sunday, September 15, at 10am.

Last entry to the exhibition area will be at 3.15pm with the centre closing at 4pm.

Longside Primary School children will be at the open day performing a song they have written, while music will be provided by Harp Accord, a group of harp players.

There will also be a presentation by Jennie Milne at approximately 2.30pm.

Jennie’s research into the Polish soldiers of WW2, many of whom were unable to return home when the war ended, is fascinating and local descendents of some of those soldiers add a living dimension to the project.

There will also be a live transmission from the Marconi Shack, a boat modelling demonstration and photos of fishing boats and crews.

Admission is free, but all children must be accompanied by an adult.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “The annual Doors Open Day is always a varied and intersting event.”