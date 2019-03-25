Free Easter fun for kids at NESCol

NESCol’s Fraserburgh Campus is running free sports activity mornings during Easter for P4 to P7 pupils.

Held in the Games Hall from 9-11am from Monday, April 1 to Friday, April 5 places will be awarded on a first come first served basis.

Activities include Fun Circuits; Team Dodgeball; Basketball Skills; Football Skills with tournaments and competitions along the way.

Booking is essential and must be for all five mornings and cannot be made for individual days.

Places are limited so sign up by emailing Linda Fraser lfraser@nescol.ac.uk or call 01346 586139.

All children will be asked to bring a healthy snack each day.