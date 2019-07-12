Fyvie Castle to play host to The Jersey Notes

Jersey Notes are Scotland’s number one tribute to Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, and they will perform in an outdoor concert at the castle on Saturday, July 20.

They will treat their audience to an evening of nostalgia as they magically recreate the style and sounds of one of Scotland’s biggest acts of the century.

The Jersey Notes will bring all the biggest Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons hits to Fyvie Castle including: Big Girls Don’t Cry, Working My Way Back To You, Oh What A Night (Dec 63) and many more – promising to take concert goers on a musical trip down memory lane.

Celine Mutch, function and events supervisor, Fyvie Castle said: “We’re delighted to play host to the Jersey Notes at Fyvie Castle with their outdoor concert on our South Lawn.

“Regardless of your age, you’ll recognise the songs and won’t be able to stop yourself from tapping your feet and singing along. With fabulous costumes, tight vocals, slick moves and a comedy flare, this show has all the ingredients for a great night out!”

This is an outdoor concert and concert goers are advised to bring deck chairs, rugs and picnics. A bar will be available on the night.

As an added bonus, the Banff Castle Pipe Band will also make two performances on the evening.

Gates open at 6.30pm with the concert starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.nts.org.uk/visit