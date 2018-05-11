Gearing up for festival fun

This year’s Strichen Heritage Festival will take place in the Buchan village next weekend.

The festival is one of the finest places to appreciate the area’s rich tradition of music, song, verse, drama and story and, at the same time, enjoy listening to, or using, the broad ‘Doric’ language which is still very much alive here in the Nort East.

Those going along can also enjoy a friendly family atmosphere where contestants have come from a’ the airts and pairts o’ Scotland and sometimes beyond.

A pre-festival dance will take place on Friday night at 8pm in the Ritchie Hall, with music provided by the Garioch Blend. Tickets are priced £6.

Saturday will see the main element of the festival, with competitions held in various venues throughout the village.

Competitions start at 9.30am, with a lunchtime concert in the Ritchie Hall at 12 noon.

The prize-winners from the day will gather to perform in a special concert at 6.30pm, again in the Ritchie Hall, with tickets priced £6.

This will feature two hours of the best traditional entertainment you could ask for and is usually played to a packed audience.

The day will round-off with a ceilidh dance in the hall at 9pm, with free admission.

A farewell ceilidh will take place on Sunday, May 20, in the Royal British Legion in the village at 2pm.

You can pay at the door on the day and all are welcome to attend.