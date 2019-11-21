Glenn Hughes performs classic Deep Purple Live at Aberdeen Music Hall

Glenn Hughes, the former bassist and singer of Deep Purple, will be performing at Aberdeen Music Hall on Monday, November 25.

Known to millions as the ‘Voice of Rock’, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and the current front man for rock super group Black Country Communion, Glenn will be performing Deep Purple only material with his Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live nationwide UK tour.

The 10 date tour promises to be a dynamic, turn-back-the-clocks, two-hour live extravaganza homage to his tenure in MK 3 and MK 4 incarnations of Deep Purple - one of music history’s most seminal and influential rock and roll groups.

Glenn said: “I’m excited to be touring the “Classic Deep Purple Live” in the UK this November. I first toured Classic Deep Purple Live in Australia and New Zealand last year and it went down like a storm. We’re also touring the show throughout South America in April, and festivals throughout the summer. By the time we tour the UK in November, we’ll be on fire.”

Deep Purple took a quantum leap when the then 20-year-old Glenn Hughes was seconded from British funk-rock outfit Trapeze in mid-1973.

As bassist and co-vocalist (with David Coverdale), he helped steer the legendary rock group in the progressive direction of Burn (1974), Stormbringer (1974) and Come Taste the Band (1975), while touring the world for three years.

His solo debut album Play Me Out (1977) preceded later albums with Black Sabbath and Gary Moore.

The last 25 years have seen a rush of solo work and collaborations for the ‘Voice of Rock’ including mega hit America: What Time Is Love? with the KLF in 1992, and four critically acclaimed top selling studio albums released between 2010 and 2018 with rock super group Black Country Communion featuring Joe Bonamassa, Jason Bonham and Derek Sherinian.

Glenn was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 20l6 along with other members of Deep Purple.

Taking a page and inspiration from the Blackmore/Coverdale/Hughes/Lord/Paice Deep Purple MK 3 California Jam and Made in Europe era, the upcoming live show features the Purple classics Burn, Stormbringer, Might Just Take Your Life and Mistreated, amongst others, plus tracks previously never performed live by the original MK 3 line-up.

Classic material from the Tommy Bolin MK 4 period is also featured, including Getting’ Tighter – Hughes’ funk rock extravaganza extraordinaire, plus the brooding Coverdale /Hughes masterpiece You Keep On Moving.

Deep Purple MK 2 hits Highway Star and Smoke on the Water are also featured, because, as Glenn points out, “I did play both these numbers during my time with Purple and they were mainstays of the live set when I was in the band.

“As my manager pointed out to me, the first time Smoke on The Water was ever played live at Madison Square Garden was when David and I were in the band in 1974. I love singing Highway Star, too.”

Glenn continued: “A few years back, I cut a barnstorming version of Highway Star for the Machine Head anniversary tribute album with my good friends Steve Vai and Chad Smith. I’m not playing anything on the forthcoming tour that I didn’t either play live or record in the studio with Purple.”

The tour is the first time Glenn has performed a show solely of Deep Purple material since his last show with Purple at the Liverpool Empire on March 15th 1976.

Not one wallow in nostalgia, hence his extensive and varied career post-Purple, Glenn feels the time is right to acknowledge and pay homage to his past, his musical legacy, and, most importantly, to one of rock and roll’s most acclaimed, influential and successful rock bands.

“I can still sing the songs, in some ways even better than I did in the 70’s,” He said.

“I can still perform them with the same energy that was on the stage back then, too. I feel that the time is right. It’s fun to get back into character of my days with Purple. I’m looking back at my life and I want to remember the good stuff. I’m incredibly excited to perform these songs, as they helped define the genre. I can assure you, the new show is going to blow your mind.”

Catch Glenn Hughes at Aberdeen Music on Monday, November 25 at 7.30pm.

