Great War Fraserburgh lifeboat rescue to be featured in exhibition

A lifeboat rescue carried out by crew from Fraserburgh during the First World War is among six heroic stories to be featured in a national exhibition.

The RNLI and Arts Council England is highlighting the story of the Fraserburgh lifeboat rescuing 14 people from SS Glenravel when she was targeted by a German submarine on August 8 1915.

The exhibition, called Hope in the Great War, is taking place at the Arbuthnot Museum in Peterhead over the coming weeks. The story will be told through pictures and text and includes an animation of the rescue from the SS Glenravel which brings the event to life created with help from members of the Fraserburgh Sea Cadets.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, April 7, at the museum in St Peter Street, Peterhead.

Free family-friendly craft sessions are also on offer from 11am to 12.30pm Friday, April 6 and Friday, April 13 during the Easter Holidays. The sessions are themed around medal-making and suitable for children aged eight and above. All materials will be provided.

Arbuthnot Museum is open from 10am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 4pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is open from 10am to 12:30pm and 1:30pm to 3pm on Saturday.