His Majesty's Theatre rocks out!

A standing ovation on opening night was testament to the cast of Rock of Ages which finished its week-long run at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen on Saturday.

A tribute to all things rock, the talented cast belted out hits from Pat Benetar to Twisted Sister in a show which brought the house down for the rock fans who attended and the new rock fans who were ‘turned’to the poodle-perm genre at the end of what was a sensational night.

Former Corrie star Kevin Kennedy in action.

If you enjoyed the film of the same name - starring Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin and Russell Brand - then you were sure to have enjoyed the stage show.

From the first beat of ‘Cum on Feel the Noise’ to the show finale ‘Don’t Stop Believin’, it was a high adrenalin trip with non-stop dancing, gyrating, and fist-punching.

‘I Wanna Rock’, ‘We’re not Gonna Take It’, ‘Waiting for a Girl Like You’, ‘Dead or Alive’, ‘Harden My Heart’, ‘The Final Countdown’....the playlist goes on and on.

Starring as Stacee Jaxx was Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton who, as well as putting down a move or two on the dance floor, has a pretty fine singing voice and played the part to perfection.

Speaking of singing, our leading couple - Sherrie and Drew, aka Jodie Steele and Luke Walsh - were superb as was former Pop Idol winner Zoe Birkett who played Justice. She was amazing!

But, undoutedly stars of the show were former Corrie favourite Kevin Kennedy as Bourbon Club owner Dennis and sidekick Lucas Rush who played Lonny.

It was like the ugly sisters during panto season, with laughs aplenty at their antics - particularly Lucas who had the audience in stitches with his narration, and clever adlibs ensuring the story flowed perfectly and the audience were kept aware of the plot.

Mention must also be made of Rhiannon Chesterman as Regina, Andrew Carthy as Franz and Vas Constanti as Hertz - again, their comedic timing was brilliant.

There’s nothing to fault with this production as those of you who were lucky enough to go along will testify to.

Let’s hope that Rock of Ages returns to grace His Majesty’s stage soon as if you didn’t get a ticket this time, you should ensure you don’t miss out next time.