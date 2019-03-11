Hundreds set to attend Aden’s Seedy Sunday

Hundreds of keen gardeners and food lovers are expected to visit Aden Park this weekend to attend an indoor gardening, food and drink festival.

Seedy Sunday at Aden will take place in the polytunnels on March 17 and organisers say they have a fantastic day planned for visitors including cookery demonstrations with local chef Kenny Smart and various horticultural talks.

The popular festival is being organised by Maud-based charity, Buchan Development Partnership

Development worker, Leona Findlay said: “Seedy Sunday was first set up to provide keen gardeners with an opportunity to meet other like-minded people and to share ideas, tips and surplus plants and seeds.

“We are delighted to welcome back One Seed Forward (OSF) who will once again be giving away free seeds and seed potatoes to visitors at the event as part of their aim to encourage everyone to try growing their own produce.”

Buchan Development Partnership has distributed empty seed packets around Mintlaw in the hope keen gardeners will fill them with surplus seeds to exchange on the day.

Leona added: “Local chef Kenny Smart will be cooking up a storm in the polytunnel and will be carrying out a number of cookery demonstrations throughout the day.

“We are also delighted that North-east gourmet mushroom grower, Fit the Fungus, will be joining us on the day and will be telling their story. Gardening Organic will also be giving various interesting talks on Sunday about organic gardening and will be giving away seeds to visitors.”

Visitors to the event will also be encouraged to browse more than 30 stalls selling crafts, gift ideas, food, preserves and gardening goods.

Buchan Development Partnership will have a stall of its own and will be selling lucky squares for a night in one of Aden Caravan and Camping Park’s pods. The lucky winner will also win a voucher for a barbecue pack from Ewan Morrice in Mintlaw and Stuartfield.

Seedy Sunday will be held from 11am to 3.30pm. Entry is £2 per adult and £1 for children and concessions.

For more information please visit the Aden Country Park facebook page.