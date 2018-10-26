If you go down to the woods next weekend you’re sure of a fantastic night out as the annual Aden-een, Shell Fireworks Parade, gets underway.

This year’s event ‘The Greatest Show in Aden’ will be held on Friday, November 2, with the woods open from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and 8pm to 9pm, with the spectacular fireworks display set to get underway at 7.45pm.

Those going along will be able to join in the celebration of culture and community in the beautiful surrounds of Aden Country Park in Mintlaw, as young people bursting with energy and enthusiasm create an extravaganza of delight.

This year’s event will celebrate two big anniversaries.

Not only does 2018 mark the tenth year of the Shell Fireworks Parades, but it also marks the 250th anniversary of the invention of circus.In 1786, Philip and Patty Astley established the first permanent circular arena, presenting trick riding and acrobatics - creating what we now consider to be the first modern circus.

The Shell Fireworks Parade brings together and engages hundreds of participants from across Aberdeenshire, giving young people real and transferable skills and experiences as they create routines, props and performances for the big event.

In the ten years the event has been running (thanks to the support of Shell), thousands of young people have been engaged, providing a unique opportunity for young people and the wider community to celebrate and create culture and community.

This year, Aden-een has a host of dance groups, drama groups, primary schools, academies and music groups taking part from Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Mintlaw and the surrounding area.

The event is made up of a walk through the woods and a fireworks display. The woods walk starts at the mansion house and the audience follow a clearly marked, mile-long route that leads into the arboretum and then back up the hill to the fireworks viewing area above the mansion house.

Performing in clearings along the route will be the 18 different groups as well as a number of art installations.

The woods will be open from 6.30pm to 7.30pm and then again from 8pm to 9pm with the firewoks at 7.45pm so you can either do the walk before or after the fireworks.

In the courtyard there will be groups providing entertainment from 6pm onwards and there will be a wide selection of catering.

Entry to this year’s event is £3 for adults and £2 for children, but those going along are asked to bring the correct change to avoid delays on the night.

Tickets are available from MACBI, Aden Country Park Gift Shop, Encounter Cafe, Modo HQ, Peterhead Community Centre, Buchan Development Partnership (Maud), R&S Dyga (Fraserburgh) or alternatively online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/modo (booking fee applies).

To keep up-to-date will all the Aden-een news, like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/2550541932177653/