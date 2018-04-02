Maud museum to open this weekend

Maud Railway Museum will hold its first Open Weekend of the year on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 April.

As well as displaying a large number of items, ephemera, and photographs relating to the former Buchan Railway lines which connected Aberdeen and Dyce with Ellon, Fraserburgh and Peterhead, the museum is also home to the fully restored railway carriage which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill where granite for building the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge was quarried.

Inside this coach is a display relating to the prison, its inmates and the railway.

Awaiting restoration is a munitions wagon which was used at various naval dockyards in the earlier part of the 20th Century, plus new for 2018 is a display of photographs of the Fraserburgh to St Combs Light Railway which operated from 1903 to 1965.

The museum always welcomes donations of photographs and local railway relics and is seeking to recruit new members and volunteers to assist with looking after the museum and its visitors.

The museum will be open on the second weekend of each month until October from 10.30am to 4pm.

Entry is free but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter would be appreciated.

Parking is available next to the museum which also welcomes many of its visitors as walkers or cyclists using the Formartine and Buchan Way.