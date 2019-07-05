Maud Railway Museum hosts open weekend

Maud Railway Museum located in the old railway station at Maud Junction, will open its doors to the public next weekend.

Visitors can head along to the museum on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14 , from 10.30am to 4pm on both days.

Entry is free but a donation or a purchase from the sales counter would be appreciated. Parking is available next to the museum which also welcomes many of its visitors as walkers or cyclists using the Formartine and Buchan Way.

This year some previously overgrown areas of the site have been cleared to reveal several of the former facilities such as the locomotive water tower. New signs have been prepared to form a short heritage trail to interest visitors.

Also open will be the fully restored railway carriage which was used to carry convicts from Peterhead prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill, near Boddam where granite for building the Peterhead Harbour of Refuge was quarried.

There is also a display of photographs telling the story of the Fraserburgh to St Combs Light Railway which operated from 1903 to 1965.

Currently plans are being drawn up to enlarge and improve the museum and surrounding railway infrastructure and negotiations are underway with the

Aberdeenshire Council to take over a second unit within the old station to allow expansion of facilities and displays.

The trustees are seeking to recruit new members and volunteers to become involved in the planning and implementation of ideas and plans; also to assist in looking after the museum and its visitors and to help with the many ongoing tasks requiring to be done including painting and general maintenance, upgrading exhibits and promoting the museum. Museum Trustees will be on hand to discuss such matters with anyone interested.