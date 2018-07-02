MSP thanks festival organisers for hard work

Stewart Stevenson MSP at the weekends Scottish Traditional Boat Festival at Portsoy.
Local MSP Stewart Stevenson has congratulated the organisers of this year’s 25th anniversary Scottish Traditional Boat Festival at Portsoy on another highly-successful event.

Mr Stevenson tabled a Motion in Parliament recently to mark the occasion and highlight the growing success of the event over the past quarter of a century.

Commenting after visiting the festival at the weekend, Mr Stevenson said: “It is a testament to the hard work, vision and enthusiasm of the organisers and volunteers that what started out as a small local commemoration of the 300th anniversary of the town’s harbour has grown into one of the country’s leading tourism events.

“It is a truly great thing for Portsoy and the Banffshire coast to have an event like the boat festival which attracts thousands of visitors from near and far and provides a huge annual boost to the local economy. The support of North-east businesses as well who provide sponsorship for the event is, likewise, greatly appreciated.

“Therefore, I say ‘congratulations’ to the organisers on reaching their 25th anniversary and I look forward to many more.”