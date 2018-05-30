Music and food at Taste of Grampian’s Night Time Market

A Night Time Market will be held at Taste of Grampian which will see the event head into the evening for the second year.

Starting from 5pm and running until 9pm, the Market will feature a line-up of local musical talent and street food.

Free to enter with a day ticket, there will be four stages.

Replacing the daytime Year of Young People Stage will be the Main Stage where acts such as Dangerfield, revival 70s band Jolson and Phase 4 will be lined up.

The Brewfest Acoustic Bar has a plethora of talent including a soloist, duo and bands.

The line-up includes John Duncan, Joseph Grimble, Valerie Chapman and The Project Club.

For those who like a bit more chill out the Piano Bar will be headlined with John Rankin

Local chef Mark Taylor will do cookery demos in the So On Fire BBQ Cook School.

Aberdeen’s Soul Bar will also host a cocktail Masterclass in the outdoor arena.

With their very own pop-up, they will be serving cocktails and drinks as well as having their own music in the shape of Kat Purnell and Myke Blake to entertain.

Organisers Prime Event Management’s Carol Fowler said: “Extending Taste of Grampian after 5pm gives visitors the chance to enjoy a relaxed evening of food and entertainment.

“It may only be a one-day event, but we wanted to make the most of the venue and let people stay on well to enjoy themselves.”

Taste of Grampian will be held on Saturday, June 2, at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

Tickets, priced at £8 for adults gains you entry to the event and the Night Time Market, entry for children, aged 16 or under is free.

To purchase tickets in advance visit www.eventbrite.co.uk or simply pay on the gate on the day.