New festival to celebrate Scotland’s innovative spirits industry

This month will see some of the country’s finest distillers descend on Aberdeen for a brand new spirits festival; Spirit of North Hop.

And with a wide array of Scottish spirit firsts, it’s a festival not to be missed for any discerning spirits fan!

This new event, which is organised by the team behind the popular North Hop festivals, will offer festival goers the chance to sample some of the finest spirits Scotland has to offer whilst also enjoying tasty street food and DJ sets, making it a great day out in the Granite City.

Spirit of North Hop, which takes place on 28th October at the AECC, will be the stage for some exciting new products, many of which are a first for Scotland. Highlights include;

• Scotland’s first tequila company, UWA Tequila, will be there to let people sample their unique tequila which is aged in the rarest and most refined casks from around the world.

• For those who like something a wee bit stronger, Scotland’s first absinthe, Lost Loch’s Murmichan, will be there to tickle your tastebuds. The absinthe was created alongside Dylan Carney, who after graduating from North Carolina State University embarked on his distilling career by studying the art form at Heriot-Watt University.

• Scotland’s first white rum, Seawolf, will be there – the brainchild of the team behind the renowned Edinburgh bar, Bramble.

Not only will the festival be unique in its offering but its physical layout also aims to wow the crowd. The exhibition hall will be laid out to reflect the map of Scotland, allowing people to visit the distilleries as they would were they to travel round Scotland.

Festival goers will get the chance to meet the distillers in “spiritual sessions” throughout the day and there will be prosecco, beer and cider bars to suit all tastes. Food vendors will be there to feed the crowds including popular Japanese eatery, Yatai Izakaya, which is launching its outside catering venture at Spirit of North Hop. And Inverness DJ, Alan Grant, will provide the soundtrack to the festival.

Michelle Russell, North Hop founder, said: “Scotland’s spirit scene is one of the best in the world and we are incredibly proud to showcase them at our very first Spirit of North Hop festival in Aberdeen! Spirit of North Hop will give you the chance to discover some brand new distilleries whilst also revisiting some of your old favourites.

“With everything from gin and rum to whisky, vodka and tequila, there will be something for everyone. Many of the distillers will be creating special Spirit of North Hop cocktails and serves, allowing people to try their favourite spirits in a new way. Each distillery will be offering 5ml samples and if you like what you taste you can then purchase a perfect serve, cocktail or bottle to take home!”

“For those wanting to make a weekend of it we are delighted to be partnering with the Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express, right next door to the AECC, to offer festival goers discounted rates, starting at £45 per night.”

Tickets cost £25 and are on sale now from Ticketmaster and Universe. For more information, please visit https://northhop.co.uk/festivals/spiritofnorthhop.